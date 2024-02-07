Eddie Gerard Crochet Sr., 55, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, surrounded by his family.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time.

He is survived by his children, Angela and Eddie Crochet, Jr.; mother of his children and dear friend, Tracy Doggett; siblings, Linda Crochet, Mark Bethancourt, and Scott Bergeron; nieces and nephews, Desiree and Darion Harges, Kaydence and Chris Dubois, Jr.; great-nephew, Piercen Falterman; mothers-in-law, Brenda Grabert and Mary Doggett; father-in-law, Robert Doggett; brothers-in-law, Eric Harges and Chris Dubois, Sr.; sister-in-law, Stacy Dubois; and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his twin sons, Ashton Kane and Francis Edward Crochet; father, Donald Crochet; mother, Evelyn Bergeron; his fur babies, Gary and Loki; and many dearly departed family members.

Eddie was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved to talk to anyone and everyone whenever he could. He was a deeply devoted horror and superhero movie fan, but his favorite was always the Fast & Furious movies! He loved watching movies and finding actors from shows he watched before. He would call everyone he could to talk about his findings in the movies he watched. Eddie loved to joke with his family and friends and always had a comeback for things said to him.

In all, Eddie was a great guy. He loved his children fiercely and was extremely proud of them! Eddie will be deeply missed and loved by all who was in his life. There wasn’t one person he met that he didn’t leave his mark on.

