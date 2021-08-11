Eddie Joel Watson

December 23, 1933 – August 9, 2021

Eddie Watson, 87, a native of Italy, Tx and resident of Schriever, La, was born December 23, 1933 and passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park from 5:00 – 8:00pm and will follow on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Hollywood Road Church of Christ at 10:00 am till military service time at 10:30am and funeral time at 11:00 am.

He is survived by his son Joel E. Watson and wife, Sabrina Watson; daughter Karen Watson Viteaux and husband, C.J. Viteaux; grandchildren, Joel Watson Jr., Christian Watson, Victoria Viteaux, and Brighton Viteaux; great-granddaughter, Rosalee Gene Watson; brother Bill Watson.

He is preceded in death by his wife Velma Leonard Watson; parents, Sonny Watson and Pauline Horne; brother Bobby Watson.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.