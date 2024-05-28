Eddie Joseph Domingue III, 80, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 24, 2024 at 8:17am.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am with burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Eddie is survived by his loving wife and family; his wife of sixty years, Laura LeBlanc Domingue; children, Eddie Domingue IV and wife Amanda, Tina Marcel and Edger, Chris Domingue and wife Terah; grandchildren, Allyson, Dylan, Amber, Zachary, Sarah, Blake, Hunter, Bryson, five loving great grandchildren; and his close family friend, Betty Jarvis.

Eddie is preceded in passing by his parents, Eddie Joseph Domingue Jr. and Marjorie Simonaux Domingue; brother, Daniel Domingue; son, Kevin Domingue and grandson Brandon Ray.

Eddie was an avid gardener and enjoyed working in vegetable garden. Eddie liked to ride his bike and visit with his family and friends around his neighborhood.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of

In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Disabled American Veterans at https://www.vetaffairs.la.gov/resource/disabled-american-veterans/