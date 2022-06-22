January 31, 1947 – June 20, 2022

Eddie Paul Hebert, 75, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Choupic, Louisiana passed away on June 20, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay, Louisiana from 8:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his daughters, Charlotte (Lucas Pennison) Hebert Pitre and Samantha Louise Hebert; grandchildren, Coty, Amber, Tate, Bailey, Harley, Rayne, and Kaylee; and great-grandchildren, Braxton, Rylie, Blaize, Cadence, Paisleigh, Aubrey, and Presley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Rodrigue Hebert; companion, Delores Benoit; parents, Avery and Doris Chiasson Hebert; brother, Daniel Hebert.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be sadly missed by all.