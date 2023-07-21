Edelta Mae Billiot, 70, born September 9, 1952, of Houma, passed away on July 12, 2023.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm, with the funeral service to begin at 8pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Joseph Albert Billiot; children, Edelta and Peter Brunet, Ronnie and Nicole Billiot, Erica Billiot, and Donnie Billiot; 15 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren on the way; and 7 sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Irvin Parfait and Marie Solet Parfait; 2 brothers and 1 grandchild.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.