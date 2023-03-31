Edgar Lee Jones, 70, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 8:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Residence Baptist Church 2605 Isaac St., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynette Hester and granddaugher, Antwonasia Hester. Brothers, Hodges and Paul Jones and aunt, Shelia Veal.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn S. Jones, parents, McKinley Jones and Mildred Robertson Jones and foster parents, Marshall and Mamie C. Ray. Brothers, McKinley Jones, Jr., Jessie, Jimmie, Raymond and Henery Jones. Sisters, Juanita, Jeanette Jones, Lucille Jones and Mary Jones.