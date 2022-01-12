Edith Billiot

July 26, 1957 – January 8, 2022



Edith Maureen Billiot, 64, a native and resident of Dulac, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

She is survived by her mother, Josephine Billiot; nephews, Ramsey Billiot (Desiree), Daniel Smith (Nicole), Mason Smith, and Casey Pellegrin; niece, Christie Pellegrin; and twelve great-nephews and great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ivy Paul Billiot; and sisters, Judith Billiot and Anna Billiot Pellegrin.



A Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022  from 9:00 am until funeral time at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Dulac, LA.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

