Edith LeBlanc

April 20, 1932 – April 21, 2021

Edith Ann Henry LeBlanc, 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 11:30pm. Edith was a native and resident of Montegut, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a Visitation at Vision Christian Center in Bourg, LA on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 9:30am until service time. Ministry Services will begin following visitation at Vision Christian Center at 11:00am. Burial will take place after services at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Montegut, LA.

Edith is survived by her devoted and loving husband of seventy years, Junius Joseph LeBlanc; children, Don LeBlanc, Jamie LeBlanc (Rhonda), Elizabeth “Beth” Olden (Doug), Margaret “Meg” Chamberlain (Donald), and Kaleb LeBlanc. Edith is also survived by eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Edith is preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Kelly; son, Nathan LeBlanc; brother, Harold “High Pocket” Henry; and parents, Howard and Ovilia Belanger Henry.

Edith loved her family and the Lord fiercely. She was an active member of her church community and always offered help to those in need. Edith dedicated her life to the health and service of others by offering her talents as a Registered Nurse for twenty plus years, before her retirement in 1992.

