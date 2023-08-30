Edna “Annie” Parfait, 72, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023. Annie was a native and resident of Dulac, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am with burial in Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery.

Annie is survived by her loving family; her children, Joseph “T-Mike” Parfait Jr. ( Vicky); grand-daughters, Brandi Parfait (Logan), Savannah Parfait, Caroline Parfait; great grandson, Michael Parfait; brothers, Roy Parfait, Antoine “June” Parfait Jr. (Nancy), Delvin Parfait (Geraldine); and many loving cousin, nieces and nephews.

Annie is preceded in passing by her parents, Antoine Parfait Sr. and Edna Deon Parfait; and one brother, Melvin Parfait.

Annie loved spending time with her family and friends; most especially “The Golden Girls”. Annie is a retired postal worker for the United States Postal Service with over thirty years of dedicated service. She was an active and faithful member of Holy Family Church, her community and the United Houma Nation. She also dedicated her time with the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She was very active and always “on the go” and had a kind word and a smile for all she met.

