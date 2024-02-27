Edrith Marie Naquin, age 76, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2024. She was a native and resident of Montegut, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut, La Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Edrith is survived by her companion of 10 years, Adam J. White.

Edrith is preceded in death by her parents, Eston Joseph Naquin and Delma Dupre Naquin; sister, Sandra Hebert and husband David Hebert.

Edrith enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She loved playing Bingo, crocheting and dancing with Adam. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to send a special thanks to The Oaks for all their love and care.