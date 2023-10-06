Houma, LA – Edward Lee Fleniken, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2023, at the age of 84. Born on September 24, 1939, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Lee was a devoted family man and a well-respected member of his community.

He dedicated many years to his work, retiring with pride and leaving a lasting impact on those he worked alongside.

As a proud U.S. Navy veteran, Lee upheld the values of service, honor, and loyalty. He courageously served his country, embodying the qualities of a true patriot and hero.

In his leisure time, Lee found solace on the golf course, enjoying the challenges and camaraderie the sport presented. A devoted fan of LSU sports, he passionately cheered for his beloved Tigers, sharing in the victories and occasional disappointments of their seasons.

Lee’s greatest joy in life was his family. Through 58 years of marriage, he shared a deep and unwavering love with his wife, Linda Fleniken. They built a life together, cherishing the memories they created and overcoming life’s trials hand in hand. Lee was also a loving father to his children, Chris Fleniken and wife Mary Jo Ratliff, Mark and wife Kami Fleniken, and Dawn Fleniken, guiding and supporting them through every milestone and triumph in their lives.

His grandchildren; Sean Bergeron, William, Alex, Morgan, Emily, and Riley Fleniken. They held a special place in his heart, and he treasured every moment spent in their company. As the light in his eyes, they brought him immeasurable joy and happiness, leaving a lasting legacy of love and devotion.

Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Monroe “Bill” and Marion B. Fleniken.

Lee was a simple and unassuming man, known for his kind heart, warm smile, and compassionate nature. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Lee’s memory to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Your acts of kindness and support will be a testament to his caring spirit.

Edward Lee Fleniken may no longer be physically present, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those whose lives he touched.

There will be no services. The family asks to leave condolences on Chauvin Funeral Home’s website.