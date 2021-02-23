Edward Pontiff, Jr.

Edward Joseph Pontiff, Jr., passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday, February 26, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 12:30 PM with burial to follow in the cemetery.

Edward is survived by his second wife, Rowena H. Pontiff; children, Wanda Pontiff, Karen P. Robichaux (Louis), Eric Pontiff (Gail), Jerry P. Liner (Reuben), Theresa P. Authement (Benny); sister, Marie Lapeyre (Harold); brother, Gerard Pontiff (Sharon); stepchildren, Mark Hebert, Owen Hebert, Nicole H. Andrew; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Edward is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Laura Pontiff; wife of 55 years, Mary Evelyn Pontiff; brothers, George Pontiff, Gene Pontiff; grandchildren, Matthew Pontiff and Maria A. Lovell.

Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was a deputy with the TPSO for 25 years and the CAP. He also served on Council of Aging, staff member of the Regional Military Museum, Veteran Memorial District, commander of the American Legion and Woodmen of the World. He touched many hearts and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank his caregivers and Haydel Hospice.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edward Joseph Pontiff, Jr.