Edwin Charles Martin, Jr.

Edwin Charles Martin, Sr., 84, died Friday, June 3, 2022 at 3:30 AM. Born September 13, 1937 he was a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 8:30 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial service will begin at 10:30 AM at the funeral home with burial following in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Randy (Jeri) Martin, Doug (Twilla) Martin, Tommy (Denise) Martin; daughters, Melissa (Leroy) Cortez, Myra Martin; grandchildren, Megan Boudreaux, Jared Martin, Brooke Dempster, Sarah Martin, Kayla Sweatman, Kaitlyn Martin; 10 great grandchildren; step siblings, Geraldine Clement and Gerald Babin.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Darden Martin; parents, Edwin Charles Martin, Sr. and Margaret Roundtree Babin; step father, Munson Babin; brother, Barry Martin.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He loved being outdoors, spending time with his family and cooking.

The family would like to thank St. Catherine’s Hospice for their care and concern.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.