Edwina Tabor Morvant, age 81, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana, and a lifelong resident of Chackbay, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

Edwina spent a wonderful 62 years married to the love of her life, Earl. With every encounter, she shared her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was everything to Edwina and was very much her reason for being. Throughout her life, Edwina’s strong work ethic was shown to all.

She is survived by her loving husband, Earl J. Morvant; son, Dean Morvant (Lauren); daughter, Donna Robinson (Aaron); grandchildren, Rae Breaux (Justin), Ross Eschete (Taylor), and Jake Morvant; and great-grandchildren, Ridge Eschete and Remi Breaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilton E. and Hortense T. Tabor; brother, Medward E. Tabor Sr.; and sister, Theresa T. Delatte.

Relatives and friends of the family are welcome to attend a visitation on Friday, July 5, 2024, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor beginning at 8:30 am until the mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. A burial is to follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.