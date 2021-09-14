July 7, 1922 – August 26, 2021

Effie Ann Bourg Price, age 99, she was a native of Montegut and a resident of Chauvin. She passed away on August 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Liturgy of the Word Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Effie is survived by her sons, Jimmie, Sr. (Veralyn), Henry “Pouchy” (Rosalie), William “Yom” (companion, Pauline), Ronald (Donna), Timothy (Desiree); daughters, Wendy (Dirk) Guidry, Margaret LeBouef; daughter-in-law, Barbara Price; grandchildren, Jimmie, Jr. (Amy), Ron, Sr. (Sherry), Don, Sheldon (Jessica), Tyler (Victoria), Heidi, Brandon, Angelle (Trey), Ariel (Quinton), Randi (Denny), Mitchell (Tina), Dixie (Wendell), Trisha (Jerome), Josie (Brian), Myra (Albert), Prudence (David), Katie (“C.J.” Clay), Shannon (John), Corey (Sharmon), Crystal (Jeremy), and Abby. She is also survived by forty great grandchildren, ten great great-grandchildren and her beloved cat, “T-Meen”.

Effie is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Joseph Price, Jr.; parents, Paul and Ida Gautreaux Bourg, daughter, Vivian Marie, son, Cyrus Price, sons-in-law, Royal Marie and Edward LeBouef; daughter-in-law, Susy Price, grandsons, Wade Price and Jason Marie, grandson-in-law, Jeffrey Unbehagen, great grandson, Andre’ Unbehagen.

A very special thank you to Dolores, Dorothy, Dale, Vera, and Danielle, Journey Hospice, and Dr. Fadi Abou-Issa for their amazing care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Effie Price.