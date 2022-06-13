Elaine Becnel Naquin, 79 , died Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:03 am. Born August 25, 1942 she was a native of Vacherie, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Trent Naquin (Tammy) and Todd Naquin (Cherie); grandchildren, Christopher Naquin (Jherah), Taryn Clement (Joshua), Chelsey Trosclair (Cody), Tess Chiasson (Patrick), and Tiffany Chiasson (Devon); great-grandchildren Jaxon Naquin, Jordyn and Madelyn Clement, Landry and Sophie Trosclair, Camille Chiasson, Kipp and Owen Chiasson; sisters, Mary B. Matherne, Maria B. Percle (Shelby), and Rosalyn B. Arcement (Lionel); brothers, John Becnel, Jr. (Janelle); sister in law, Barbara Becnel.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Lawrence Naquin; parents, John R. Becnel, Sr. and Elodie Ockmond Becnel; sisters, Madeline Oubre (J.T.), Agnes Oubre (Roland), Margie B. Chapoton (Malcom); infant sisters, Susan and Marie Becnel; brothers, Robert “Bobby” Becnel, Onezime “Nip” Becnel (Pamela); brother in law, Lois Matherne.

The family would like to thank the staff of Audubon Health Care, Lafourche Home, Dr. Chester Boudreaux, Dr. Gerardo Arias and Haydel Memorial Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.