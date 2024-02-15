Elaine Boudreaux Benoit

Ena Trahan Callais
February 15, 2024
Marynel O. Williams Ledet
February 15, 2024
Ena Trahan Callais
February 15, 2024
Marynel O. Williams Ledet
February 15, 2024

Elaine Boudreaux Benoit, 90, died Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 9:55 am. Born September 15, 1933 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 19, 2024 from 9:00 am until service time at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am at the church with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Linda Bourgeois Pittman (David), Craig Gerard Bourgeois (Joanne Harrod); grandchildren, Jessica and Joshua Pittman, Angel Portier (Greg), Shayna Nicole Bourgeois, Abby Cortez, Michelle Borne (Jeff), Corey Brown, Daniel Bourgeois (Renee), Dennis Bourgeois (Ashley); 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sister, Barbara Morvant.


She is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Olden A. Bourgeois; 2nd husband, Linwood “Popedo” Benoit; sons, Randy P. Bourgeois, Stanley Bourgeois, Ralph A. Bourgeois; parents, Leon and Lula Brubacher Boudreaux; brother, Gerald Boudreaux; sister, Mildred Vicknair.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 15, 2024

June Carole Sevin O’Dowd

Read more