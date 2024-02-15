Elaine Boudreaux Benoit, 90, died Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 9:55 am. Born September 15, 1933 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 19, 2024 from 9:00 am until service time at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am at the church with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Linda Bourgeois Pittman (David), Craig Gerard Bourgeois (Joanne Harrod); grandchildren, Jessica and Joshua Pittman, Angel Portier (Greg), Shayna Nicole Bourgeois, Abby Cortez, Michelle Borne (Jeff), Corey Brown, Daniel Bourgeois (Renee), Dennis Bourgeois (Ashley); 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sister, Barbara Morvant.

She is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Olden A. Bourgeois; 2nd husband, Linwood “Popedo” Benoit; sons, Randy P. Bourgeois, Stanley Bourgeois, Ralph A. Bourgeois; parents, Leon and Lula Brubacher Boudreaux; brother, Gerald Boudreaux; sister, Mildred Vicknair.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.