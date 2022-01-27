Elaine Clement

December 25, 1948 – January 27, 2022

Elaine Noella Prosperie Clement, age 73, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 27, 2022. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of Word at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 52 years, Warren Joseph Clement Jr.; son, Corey M. Clement, and Keith M. Clement; granddaughter, Maggie Rae Clement; brother, Maurice Prosperie and wife, Margaret; sisters-in-law, Ann Prosperie, Linda Prosperie, and Brenda C. Reeves; and brothers-in-law, Alfred Clement and wife, Lori, Tyler Clement, and Robert Oncale.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Oran Joseph Prosperie Sr. and Edith Ann Bourgeois Prosperie and husband, Nicholas; brothers, Oran Jr., Ronald “Ronnie”, and Wayne Prosperie; brother-in-law, Roy Reeves; and sister-in-law, Juanita Marie Oncale.

Elaine was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a parishioner of Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing Pokeno and bunco, and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Special thanks to Mary Bird Perkins and TGHS and their staff

