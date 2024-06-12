Elaine Duet Cortez, 66, died Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 6:07 pm. Born June 16, 1957 she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Kraemer.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley Cortez; daughter, Dana Cortez; brothers, Thomas, Michael, and Jimmie Duet; sisters, Beverly Marcel, Mary Gagneaux, Lorraine LeBlanc, Annette Hebert, Carol Duet, Roberta Jennings, Melissa Duet, Tracy Duplantis, and Dawn Popay.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Preston Duet and Mary Andras Duet; brothers, Charles, Wayne, and Brian Duet; sisters, Barbara Baudoin, Kathleen Fonseca, Judy Michel, Linda Fussell and Michelle Duet.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.