December 18, 1999 – February 11, 2022

Eli Foley Sternfels, 22, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on February 11, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church from 8:30 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will follow in St. Anne Cemetery in Napoleonville.

He is survived by his parents, Mike Sternfels and Jodie Foley Sternfels; sister, Carlie Sternfels; paternal grandparents, Julius “Dudy” and Sue Sternfels; maternal grandparents, Willard “Pat” and Stella Foley; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Eli had a generous spirit and a kind heart. He had a selfless soul and always put others before himself. If he wasn’t working on his car or motorcycle, he was enjoying life with friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (www.michaeljfox.org) or to Susan G. Komen (www.komen.org).

Landry’s Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.