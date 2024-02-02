Elias Blaise Bourgeois born, November 10, 2023, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. He was a native and resident of Choupic.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving parents, Braxton Edward Bourgeois and Caitlin Perera Bourgeois; brother, Oden James Bourgeois; grandparents, Jessica Martin, Casey Martin, Sean Perera, Gretta Bourgeois, Kenny Bourgeois, Jr; great grandparents, Susan Legendre, Claude Joseph Perera, Ken Bourgeois and Jane Bourgeois, George King; godparents, Kelsey LeBouef, Brittany Vidos, Cameron Perera; aunts and uncles, Jordan Bourgeois, Connor Martin, Carter Martin; and his cousin, Lilah Bourgeois.

He is preceded in death by brother, Malachi David Perera; great grandparents, Nelwyn King, Sonny Legendre, Robert Howell and Faith Perera.

Elias Blaise was a bright beam of sunshine the moment he entered our lives. He was always smiling as long as his diaper was changed and his tummy was full. Elias brought everyone happiness during his short time with us. His smile was absolutely radiant and always made you feel warm when you saw it. He loved to be held, so that he could feel safe. Now even though we can’t hold him anymore, Jesus will hold him for us until we can meet again.

The family wishes to commemorate his brightness in life by wearing pastels and light colors to the service.