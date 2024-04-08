It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elie Alfred Klingman II, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Born on March 31, 1946, in Port Sulphur, LA, Alfred dedicated over 30 years to the oilfield industry and served with honor in the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department for 9 years.Alfred is survived by his beloved wife, Ida LeCompte Klingman; daughter, Stephanie Klingman Hickman and husband, Jason; son, James “Jimmy” Klingman and wife, Erin Watkins Klingman; grandchildren, Hayden, Landon, Easton, and Claire Klingman; sisters, Leah Pearce and husband, Mark and Dottee LeCompte.

Alfred is preceded in death by his parents, Elie Alfred Klingman I and wife Dorothy “Dot” Klingman; brother-in-law, Jerry LeCompte.

A graduate of Nicholls State University in Education in 1975, Alfred was a man of diverse talents and experiences. He found joy in dancing with his wife Ida, with whom he shared a marriage of 50 years. Alfred’s faith was central to his life, as a devoted parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral; he also served as an altar boy in his youth. His spiritual journey led him to spend seven years at St. Joseph Abbey Seminary before embarking on his professional career.

A devout Catholic, Alfred’s unwavering faith in the Lord guided his every step, and he cherished the values of love, compassion, and service to others. He truly epitomized the belief of walking by faith, not by sight.

Funeral services for Elie Alfred Klingman II will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Thursday, April 11, 2024. A public viewing will take place at 11:00 am followed by a Mass at 1:00 pm, burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2. As we gather to honor his memory, let us celebrate a life well-lived, a legacy of love and faith that will forever remain in our hearts.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Suites at Sugar Mill Point and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their love and care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Caillouet Family Foundations Endowment. 405 West 3rd St. P.O.Box 292 Thibodaux, LA 70302. 985-448-0907 in honor of Alfred.