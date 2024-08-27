Elise “Lisette” St. Julien Breaux Wise

Elise St. Julien Breaux Wise, 80, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Visitation for our loving mother will be Monday, August 26, 2024 at 8:30 AM at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Mass to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Lisette is survived by her two daughters, Elise “Poupee” Glass (Kyle) and Stephanie “Gigi” Trahan (Jordan); three grandchildren who she adored, Parker Anderson, Adeline Trahan, and Juliette Trahan; two sisters, Louise B. Fazzio and Cette B. Wurzlow; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen A. Wise; her parents, Bernard F. and Margaret “Bim” St. Julien Breaux; two brothers, Bernard F. Breaux, Jr. and Roy S. Breaux, and nephew Bernard F. Breaux III.

Lisette was born in New Orleans, La. She spent her younger years between Broussard and Houma. She graduated high school from St. Francis All Girls’ School in 1962 then later received an education degree from Nicholls State. She met Steve in Houma through his work, and they married in 1969 where they settled and raised their family. Lisette dedicated herself to the field of education, finding great joy in shaping young minds during her twelve years as a teacher before retiring. A devout member of St. Bernadette Church, she found solace and strength in her faith which she carried with her throughout life.

Lisette delighted in the simple pleasures of life. Whether indulging her passion for fashion through shopping, enjoying a good movie, engaging in lively rounds of Trivial Pursuit with friends, or just socializing, she found joy in the everyday experiences that brought her closer to those she loved.

Family was at the heart of Mama’s world, and she found immense happiness in celebrating holidays with her loved ones, especially her “Be-Be Boy,” her two daughters, and her three grandchildren. May her legacy live on and may her spirit continue to shine brightly in the lives of those she touched.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dickie Haydel and all of the staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice as well as her sitters Dorell Naquin, Tammy Johnston, and Jayme Zeringue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to Vandebilt Catholic High School or St. Bernadette Elementary School.