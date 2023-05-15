Elizabeth Anneda “Ann” Harmon Govers, age 81, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023. She was a native of Olney, IL and a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Barrington Bennett and husband James W. Bennett, Jr. from Morgan City; stepchildren, Francis X. Govers III and wife Carol, David Govers and wife Desiree, Valerie J. Buzalsky and husband John; grandchildren, Landon, Noah, James III, Ben, Daniel, Rachel, Bethany, Jessica, Corbin, Ryan; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sisters, Rosemary Bass, Juanita Runyon.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by the love of her life of 50 years, Francis X. Govers, II; parents, Pearl Harmon and Violet Dunlap Harmon; brothers, Raymond, Neil, Eddie Joe, Bob; sisters, Helen Harmon, Ruby Haws, Linda Sue Jackson.

Elizabeth was a member of the Thibodaux Amateur Radio Club and enjoyed going to the casino with her husband, Frank. She enjoyed looking up genealogy and helping people find their loved ones. Elizabeth loved spending time with Landon and Noah as well as her cat CoCo. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. William “Bill” Cefalu, Jr., Ochsner St. Mary, Immanuel Baptist Church of Morgan City, and Technology Professionals of Houma. Longtime friends, Anna Leonard, Joe, Kristi and Jay Soignet.

