Elizabeth Bennett Jones Bolden, 75 a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana transitioned peacefully on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 Am until Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2024 First Corinthians Baptist Church, 1114 Church St. Houma, Louisiana, burial will follow in the Union Benevolent Cemetery.

Elizabeth Bennett Jones Bolden was born on September 16, 1948 to Zackary and Octavia Bennett in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband, John Bolden, Sr., children, Latanya (Russell) Jones, Walter Jones, Sr., Earl Jones, Jr.(Felicia), Steven (Louella) Jones, Shaft Jones, Christopher (Yanna) Jones, Apollonia (Terrence) Winslow, and a bonus son, John Bolden, III., sisters, Pearl B. Jones, Louise (Anthony) Richard and Gloria B. (Lionel) Smith, brother, Warrence Bennett, Sr., seventy-three grandchildren and forty-three great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relative and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Zackary and Octavia Bennett, first husband, Earl Jones, Sr., sons, Johnny Stewart, Martin Stewart, four grandchildren, sisters, Sarah B. Matthews, Joann B. Thomas, Octavia B. Jones. and Ledora B. Watkins, brothers Lloyd Coleman and Zackary Bennett, Jr.