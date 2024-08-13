It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Collins, a beloved teacher and devoted Eucharistic minister, on August 9, 2024, at the age of 81. Born in LA on September 18, 1942, Betty dedicated her life to educating and nurturing generations of students within the public and private school systems, leaving a lasting impact on all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Betty was survived by her daughters, Jeanine Collins and Catherine Ohda; granddaughters, Jessica Barrios, Christy Ohda, Erica Collins, and Cassie Falgout; 11 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Elaine Luke, Linda Wall, and Susan Marcel.

Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband, James J. Collins, Jr.; parents, Anthony Lirette and Malvina Voisin Lirette; siblings, Henrietta Guidry, Sydney “Jimmy” Lirette, Ronald “T-Won” Lirette, Lonely Lirette, Larry Lirette, Gerald “Sam” Lirette, and Hedy Bergeron.

Throughout her 27-year career as an educator from 1975 – 2002, Betty was renowned for her unwavering dedication and passion for teaching. Her commitment to her faith extended beyond the classroom, where she selflessly served her church community as a Religion teacher, Eucharistic minister, and a member of the Lady’s Auxillary.

In her final days, Betty was surrounded by the love and support of her family. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Julie Rhodes and her nurses for their years of friendship and medical needs. They also wish to express their gratitude to Terrebonne Place and the staff who provided a beautiful home and tended to her well-being. The family would also like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice who provided comfort and care during her final days.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church Knight of Columbus Hall, 5396 Shrimpers Row, Dulac, LA 70353, on Friday, August 16, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery.

Though Elizabeth may no longer walk beside us, her spirit will live on in the countless lives she touched through her dedication to education, faith, and love. May she rest in eternal peace.