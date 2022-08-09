December 7, 1931 – August 1, 2022

Elizabeth Clare “Liz” Serpas (nee Garcia) died peacefully on August 1, 2022 in Catonsville, Maryland at the age of 90.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Betty Jo Serpas Webster Shenk (Thomas) of Catonsville, Maryland and Margaret Mary Serpas Willis (Roy) of St. Augustine, Florida; and eight grandchildren, Robert Webster, Jr. (Kimberly) of Amarillo, TX; Andrew Webster of Alexandria, VA; William Webster of Fredrick, MD; and Benjamin Webster of Jacksonville, FL; Anna Willis-Schnatter (Chase) of Louisville, KY; Grace Willis of Washington, DC; Claiborne Willis of Martinsburg, WV; and Margaret Mary “Margo” Willis-Meade (Michael) of Tampa, FL; and two great granddaughters, Kyliegh and Laurelin Webster. She is preceded in death by husband, Joseph A. H. Serpas, Jr. and her son, Joseph “Joey” A.H. Serpas, III; her parents Sunday Gomez Garcia Norris and Benjamin Franklin Garcia, Jr.; her sisters Ernestine Garcia Hill, Doris Garcia Dodson and Consuelo Garcia Luff and her brother Benjamin Franklin Garcia, III and numerous nieces and nephews.

Liz was born on December 7, 1931 in Galveston, TX to Benjamin Franklin Garcia, Jr. and Sunday Gomez Garcia Norris. She was a 1949 graduate of Ursuline Academy, Galveston, TX. She married Joe, June 13, 1950, settled in Thibodaux, LA making their home. She worked for Lafourche Home for the Aged as activities coordinator. After leaving, she worked independently in home healthcare field assisting seniors.

She was active in her community where she was involved with PTA, Girl Scouting and the Vigilant Chemical and Hose Fire Company Auxiliary. She was an active and dedicated member of St. Genevieve Roman Catholic Church since 1959, volunteering as catechist, Eucharistic minister, RCIA, altar society…. She was recipient of the Lumen Christi Award, awarded by the Archdiocese of Houma-Thibodaux honoring individuals and groups who share the light of Christ with their diocese and community.

On August 24, 2022, a 2:00PM Memorial Mass will be held at St. Genevieve Roman Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana with visitation to begin at 1:00PM. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Genevieve 815 Barbier Ave, Thibodaux, LA 70301 or online at https://stgenevievechurch.com