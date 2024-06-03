Elizabeth Marie Lirette Jordan, 63, a native of Chauvin and resident of Oakwood, TX, passed away on May 31, 2024.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024 from 8:30am to 10:30am, with the memorial service to begin at 10:30am at Bayou Blue Assembly of God.

She is survived by her loving husband, Vernon Lee Jordan; son, Jon Nelton; step son, Joshua Nelton; daughters, Cindy Nelton, Jina Nelton, Monique LaPointe (Joshua); stepdaughter, Kelly Nelton; brother, Michael Lirette; sisters, Sharon Cheramie (Wilson) and Norma Lirette; sister in love, Josephine Boudreaux Rodrigue; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elgin Lirette Sr. and Betty Ann Trahan Lirette; brothers, Elgin “Neggie” Lirette Jr. and Richard Lirette.

Elizabeth was a beautiful soul whom was filled to the brim with love and strength. She never met a stranger in all her days on earth. Regardless of what her circumstances may have been, she received joy in making others smile. ELizabeth had a love of history and making memories and a fascination with anything antique. Even in her final days, she kept everyone’s spirits high and spoke about how excited she was to get to go to Heaven. Heaven definitely gained the most beautiful angel inside and out.

