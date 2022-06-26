Elizabeth Martin

September 29, 1943 – June 23, 2022

Elizabeth Fertitta Martin, passed away on June 23, 2022 at the age 78. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and was a resident of Golden Meadow, Cut Off and Thibodaux, Louisiana. She resided in Thibodaux, Louisiana for the past 18 years.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

She is survived by her sons, James Martin, Jr. (Donna) and David Martin; brother, Joseph “Joe” Fertitta (Marian); grandchildren, Chris Martin (Jessica), Ben Martin (Carley), Lexi Martin, and Riley Martin. She also took pride in her three great-grandchildren, Emrie, Ella, and Isaac.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Martin, Sr.; her parents, Salvador Fertitta, Sr. and Viola Lewis Brower; her brother, Salvador “Bud” Fertitta, Jr.; and sister, Anna Fertitta Lafont.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.