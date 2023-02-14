Elizabeth McCleary

Elizabeth McClearly, 66, a native of Morgan City, resident of Houma, passed away on February 8, 2023.

A visitation will be held on Friday February 17,2023 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Morgan City, at from 9am until 11am, with a religious mass to follow. A burial will take place at a later date.

She is survived by her son, Stephen McCleary; daughter Agatha McCleary, brother, Rene Rhodes, sister, Linda Aucoin, along with one grandchild, Raegan Rome.

She is preceded in death by her, husband Stephen McCleary and her parents Harold Rhodes and Agatha Rhodes.

Elizabeth was very unique person who loved spending quality time with her loved ones. She enjoyed always having a full house surrounded by her friends and family. She was a long time employee of 16th judicial district court system. Through her work she made many close-knit personal relationships that will be cherished forever. She was known as a very loyal, devout soul. Elizabeth will be missed by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

