Elizabeth Perkins

September 19, 1939 – January 11, 2022

Elizabeth “Betty” McFadden Perkins, 82, a native of Delaware and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on January 11, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her children: Joseph “Jay” Perkins, Jr. (Tina), Jonathan Perkins, Gwen Perkins Martinez (Jerry), Harold “H.P.” Perkins, Jr.; 5 Grandchildren: Blair and Reese Perkins, Blade Martinez (Ashley), Brooke Martinez Mathieu (Jacob), and Shelby Perkins; One Great-Grandchild, Camden Joseph Martinez; Siblings: Nancy Weibling, Lydia Lawson, and James McFadden.

Preceded in death by her husband, Harold Phillip Perkins, Sr.; Mother, Elizabeth Parsons; Father, Clifford McFadden; and Brother, Clifford “Mickey” McFadden.

She was the face of the Conoco “Wag-a-Pak” store for over 30 years, and devoted her time and energy to serving her community. She never met a stranger, and everyone knew and loved “Ms. Betty”. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, music and dancing, and trips to the Cracker Barrel. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Bridget Catholic Church.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at Lafourche Home for the Aged, Dr. Kyle Coleman and his staff, and Notre Dame Hospice.

