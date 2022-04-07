November 2, 1939 ~ March 27, 2022

Elizabeth Williams Perio, 82, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Funeral services will be observed at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360.(All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.) Burial will follow funeral services at New Rising Sun Cemetery.

Memories of Elizabeth will forever remain in the hearts of her children, David C. Perio (Hazel), Joseph C. Perio, III, Darren T. Perio, Sr., (Jennie) all of Houma, LA, Tammie M. Perio-Winchester (John) of Houston, TX, and Jolanda Perio of Houma, LA. Three sisters, Eva Williams (Earl) of Chicago, Creacy Marshall and Dorothy Coleman (Willie) all of Houma, LA. Sister-in-law, Barbara J. Perio and Elizabeth P. Johnson both of Thibodaux, LA and Shirley Perio of San Pablo, CA. Brother-in-law, Sidney Perio and Romel Singer of Thibodaux, LA and Anthony Franklin of Houston, TX. Thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Foster mom to Edgar L. Henry and Chatel Townsend both of Houma, LA; godchildren, Keean Jeff and Rolinda Wolfe both of Houma, LA and special cousin, Norma Jean Morgan, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Perio, Jr., her son, Michael Tremaine Perio. Her parents, Eddie and Alice Williams, paternal grandparents, Tazille and Cressie Turner Williams and maternal grandparents, Anthony and Eva Upshaw Williams. Foster parents, Bud and Elizabeth U. Davis; sisters, Gertrude W. Harding, Rosa Lee Washington, Daisy LeBlanc, Eddie Mae Williams and Zenobia Williams. Brothers, Lawyer Williams, Sr., Clarence Williams, Sr., James Williams, Sr., Paul Williams and Lloyd Williams.