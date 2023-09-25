Ella Buquet, age 81, Native of Dularge, La and long longtime resident of Houma, La sadly passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Relatives and friends of the family are welcome to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday September 26, 2023 starting at 9am until service time at 11am. A burial is to follow services at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, La.

Ella is survived by her sons, Jerry Buquet and wife Sherri, and Jeffery Buquet and Roxanne; daughter, Candi Guidry and husband Josh; grandchildren, Cami Gorley and husband Tyler, Levi and Hayes Guidry; great-grandchildren, Waylon, Benjamin, and Laura Gorley, Annalise and Isabella Bergeron; and sister, Catherine Lewis.

Ella is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years Jeffery Buquet; parents, Oscar and Odile Boudoin; brothers, Harold, Lloyd, Raymond, and Felix Boudoin; and sisters, Marie Poiencot and Rita Theriot.

On her free time Ella enjoyed visiting with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she enjoyed watching t.v land and doing her word searches. Ella will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

