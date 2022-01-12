Home
Mardi Gras 2022
News
Nicholls State University
Crime
Sports
Lifestyles
Wellness
Outdoors
Food
Holiday Gift Guide 2021
Publications
Point of Vue
Family First
Bayou Business Monthly
Obituary
The Weekly Want Ads
Place Your Ad
Manage Account
✕
Ella Rodrigue Landry
Tina Marie Dalfrey
January 11, 2022
January 11, 2022
October 31, 1931 – January 9, 2022
At this time, no obituary description has been created for Ella Rodrigue Landry.
Bonnie Rushing
Related posts
January 11, 2022
Tina Marie Dalfrey
Read more