Elleanor “Ella” Claire Bergeron, 3 Months, and 4 Days, passed into Heaven, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Ella was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Monday, April 10, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Ella is survived by her loving family; her loving parents; Christian and Taylor Mason Bergeron, maternal grandparents; Eddie and Monica Mason, paternal father; Scott and Kristi Bergeron, paternal mother; Wendy Bergeron and spouse Chris Stanley, her uncles and aunts; Cody and Ashlynn Mason, Morgan LeBlanc, and Dylan Bergeron, great-grandparents; Bjorn and Cathy Rannekleiv, Ida Bergeron, Betty James, Keith and Tammy Savoie.

Ella is preceded in passing by her great-grandparents; Don Mason, Phyllis Warren, Philip Bergeron, and Sherman James.

Ella’s name was chosen because it means “ray of light” and over the past three months, that’s exactly what she has been to all of us. There is not a person she met who didn’t have their day immediately brightened by her beautiful smile. We are not sure why she was taken from us so soon, but we feel reassured in knowing that pieces of our angel will live on in someone else so that she may continue to be a ray of light for others. In this moment, we are the proudest parents to walk the earth.

To celebrate Ella’s life, we are asking that those attending the services please wear bright colored clothing.