Elodie Lusco

August 12, 1932 – July 18, 2021

Elodie Pennison Lusco, aged 88, a native of Houma, passed away Sunday July 18,2021at 11:56 P.M.

A visitation in her honor will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in the Chapel Magnolia of Chauvin Funeral Home from 9 AM until Liturgy of the Word at 11 AM. Interment to follow in St. Francis II Cemetery.

Mrs. Elodie is survived by her children Cindy Lusco, Davey and wife Rhonda and Sam and wife Michelle Lusco, several sisters and grandchildren, Danny, Stephanie, Davey II, Sammy, Megan, Sean and Eric, and great granddaughter, Laresah.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Sam Lusco. Daughter Ellen Lusco. Parents Arthur and Elodie Louviere Pennison. Numerous brothers and sisters.

