Elphie “Tootsey” Lirette Theriot, 95, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 8, 2023 from 9am to 11am, the Rosary to begin at 9:30am, and the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her eight children, Faye E. Theriot-Verret, Laura Lea “Lee Lee” Trosclair and husband, Evey Trosclair, Dottee Ratliff and husband William “Willie” Ratliff, Tina Theriot Levron and husband Al Levron, Bonnie J. Theriot, Guy A. Theriot and wife Mindy Theriot, Annette Theriot Hebert, and Jay C. Theriot and wife Katherine K. Gilbert-Theriot; grandchildren, Bengy Trosclair, Ty Trosclair, Ellie Usey, Ron Ratliff, Michael Levron, Mark Levron, Donnie P. Theriot, Kevin Theriot, Lauren Kovalik, Stephanie Smith, Jacqueline Duddingston, Zachary Hebert, Alexander Hebert, Kandice Cornwell, Alexander L. Gilbert, Hannah Graeser, and Hali Theriot; great grandchildren, Ethan Trosclair, Madison Trosclair, Jayce Zeringue, Easton Trosclair, Amelia Trosclair, Bree Usey, Myles Usey, Gage Ratliff, Elgin Lirette Jr., David Lirette, Austin Lirette, Alice Lirette, Cullen Levron, Jacob Levron, Owen Theriot, Reed Theriot, Jackson Kovalik, Ari Theriot, Sarah Kate Graeser, and Rosie Graeser; and sister, Thelma “Tenu” LeBlanc.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Eugene “Gene” Theriot; parents, Moise and Augusta Authement Lirette; brother, Druis Lirette; and sister, Eula Lirette Theriot.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff with The Oaks of Houma, nurse Rene, nurse Terry, St. Catherine’s Hospice, Dr. Abou Issa, and Dr. Fail for their care and support.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.