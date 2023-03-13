Elray Joseph Scott, age 88, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Elray was a lifelong resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Thursday, March 16, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. A Military Ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Elray is survived by his children, Clark Scott and wife Monique, Christopher Scott and wife Michele, Elizabeth Nelson and husband Kevin; son-in-law, Peter Amill; sisters, Grace Naquin, Elma Ann Coston and husband Jerry, and Debra Bagnaud; brothers, Michael Scott and wife Rhonda and Daniel Scott and wife Betty Lou; brother-in-law, Terry Pellegrin; grandchildren, Meghan Meidinger, Seth Scott, Jordan Scott, Bryant Scott, Andrea Scott, Shay Amill, Joshua Amill, Wendy Scott, Wesley Renee Scott Newell; great grandchildren, Desmond, Donavon and Declan Scott, Analiese, Isabel and Edith Meidinger, Violet, August, and Everett Scott.

Elray is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Pauline “Polly” Rose Haupt Scott; father, Irvin “Middie” John Scott; mother, Libby Marie Boudreaux Scott and husband Layton Matherne; daughter, Paula Scott; sister, Gail Pellegrin; brother, Bruce Scott; brother-in-law, Elphe “Black Naquin” and Floyd Begnaud.

Elray proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines. Elray was a Teacher in the Public School System for twenty years and was proud to have his master’s plus 30. He was a member of KOC, Terrebonne Art Guild, and CODOFIL. He enjoyed coin collecting, ceramics/pottery, painting, photography, owned a Bed & Breakfast with his wife Polly, and hosted French people.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially Patti Voss, The Homestead, B.J. Jennings and the entire staff, and Dr. Craig Wade for their love and care. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elray Joseph Scott.