Elrey Liner Lirette

November 15, 1927 – July 11, 2022

Elrey Eve Liner Lirette, 94, entered eternal rest while in the loving care of her family on Monday, July 11, 2022. Elrey was born November 15, 1927, and was a native and lifelong resident of Theriot, LA.

Visitation will be Friday, July 15, 2022 at 9am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am with Interment immediately following at Magnolia Cemetery.

Elrey is survived by her sons, Albert “Pick” Lirette, Alfred “Al” Lirette (Linda), and Avery Lirette (Charlene); daughters, Elizabeth Adams, Tammy Bascle (Bryan), Velda Bourg (Douglas), and Pearl DeHart (Merlin); 21 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Elrey was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Lirette; parents, Oliver and Pearly Lovell Liner; son, Adrian Lirette; son-in-law, George Adams; brothers, Alvin Liner, Randolph Liner, and Rudolph Liner; and sister, Hilda Liner Lirette.

Elrey will forever be known by her family as a hard worker and her famous hot homemade bread and sweet potato pies. Elrey enjoyed gardening with her husband. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who spent her life dedicated to her family.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all who have expressed sympathy during this period of their loss. They also appreciate the many continued prayers for the family at this most difficult time. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Chauvin Funeral Home and Haydel Memorial Hospice and Staff, especially Christy, Angie, and Laura.