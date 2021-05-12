February 1, 1934 – May 12, 2021

Elrin “Hutch” Fanguy Sr., 87, a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on May 12, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 9am to 12pm at Friendswood Church of God, in Houma. Procession will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Chauvin.

He is survived by his children, Elrin “Peanut” Fanguy Jr., Lee Fanguy Sr. (Penny), Myra Pellegrin (Lee), and Elrena Martinez (Jody); 16 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; half brother, Thomas Dieter Brunet.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Lirette Fanguy; daughter in law, Karleen Fanguy; parents, Volcar Fanguy and Eula Thibodeaux Fanguy; brother, Arnold Joseph Fanguy.

He was self employed as a service station owner, Bayouside Marina and Restaurant owner prior to working at Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Office, retiring as a Captain of Transportation.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Journey Hospice and Haydel Family Practice for their care and support.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.