Elsie Constance Karl, age 86, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2024. She was a native of Chalmette, La and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Elsie is survived by her children, Dennis Karl and wife Nancy, Susie Karl Gelpi and husband Joey; grandchildren, Miranda, Jaime, Justin; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Ruby; brother, Steve Constance.

Elsie is preceded in death by her husband, George “Red” Karl; parents, Siton Louis Constance, Sr. and Javalie Guillory Constance; siblings, Silton Constance, Jr., Joseph Constance, Belton Constance, Eula Mae Doyle, Herman Constance, Gerald Constance.

Elsie enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting, making clothing and keepsakes for her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved tending to her garden. Elsie was also a parishioner of St. Bernadette Church for the past 55 years.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Becky and Reggie Landry for all their love and care throughout the years.