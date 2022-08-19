March 29, 1929 – August 16, 2022

Elsie Legendre Landry, 93, a native and resident of Choupic, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Guillot (Roy), Bruce Landry (Catherine), Sandra Constant, and Melissa Martinez (Joe); grandchildren, Jennifer Guillot, Lance Guillot, Travis Guillot, Janice Landry, Heather Constant, Kenny Constant (Janie), Charli Cotten (Derrick), and Blake Martinez (Tara); great-grandchildren, Macie Morvant, Dylan Guillot, Lindsie Billelo, Caroline Guillot, Callie Tregre, Kinsley Cotten, Layne Cotten, Kasen Martinez, and Blair Martinez; great-great-grandchildren, Malloreigh Britt and Janalyn Guillot; and sister, Mary Boudreaux (Roy).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Man” Landry; son, Blake Landry; parents, Gillis Legendre and Lorena Landry Legendre; and brothers, Joseph “Sonny” Legendre and Robert “Bobby” Legendre.

Elsie was a member of the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Ladies’ Altar Society and Choupic Rosary Group.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.