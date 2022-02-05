Elton J. LeBlanc Jr. “EJ”, 89, a native and resident of Larose, Louisiana, a retired carpenter, passed away peacefully from complications of Erythrodermic Psoriasis with his loving family by his side at 6:30 pm Monday, January 31, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Larose, Louisiana from 10 am until funeral time on Monday, February 7, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon with military honors and burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his two sons, Perry LeBlanc and wife Cindy A., and Terry “TBrowne” LeBlanc and wife Liz N., and two daughters, Becky L. Garza and husband Jose, and Lynne L. Galliano and husband Logan; Sister, Ruby L. Boudreaux; six Grandchildren, Erin L. Allemand and husband Byron, Kaylie LeBlanc, Kassie LeBlanc (Craig), Jared Garza, Chad Galliano and wife Leslie G., Dionne Galliano; five great-grandchildren, Aidan, Andrew, William, and Carolyn Allemand, HollyBelle Galliano and Baby Galliano on the way also Canine Companion Remi Joseph Garza.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Pierce LeBlanc; parents, Elton J. LeBlanc, Sr. and Elva Richoux LeBlanc and one brother Bobby LeBlanc.

EJ proudly served as Usher since the age of 14 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He is a lifetime member of the VFW, Holy Name Society member; as well as Larose Civic Center volunteer and Grand Marshall.

In lieu of flowers, please donate towards the repairs of Our Lady of the Rosary Church.