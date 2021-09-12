Elvira Voisin

March 11, 1936 – September 7, 2021

Elvira K. Voisin, 85, native of Houma, La and resident of Grand Caillou, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

A private service will be held in her honor.

She is survived by her son, Magnus P. Voisin Jr.; daughters, Nancy V. Parfait and Rose V. Breaux; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Floyd Klingman and Leon Klingman.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Magnus P. Voisin Sr.; granddaughter, Tory A. Parfait; parents, Sadie G. Klingman and Joseph L. Klingman; brothers, Alfred Klingman and Sydney Klingman; sister, Emmalee K. Fabre.

Elvira will be sadly missed by her family and friends. I want to thank her granddaughter, Nicole P. Billiot, for everything she did for her grandmother.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.