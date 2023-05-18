Emelie Babin Guidry, 79, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on May 17, 2023.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 9am to 11am, with the funeral service to begin at 11am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will take place in Bisland Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Jason Guidry (Melissa); daughters, Darlene Duplantis, Angela Pitre, Michelle Brown, and Rochelle Dupre (James); grandchildren, Billy, Josh, Jason Jr., Colby, Tyler, Charles, Sara, Caitlyn, Christina, Christopher, Aaron, Charity, Nevaeh, and Stormie; great grandchildren, Aurora, Emberlyn, Morgan, Levi, Emma, and 3 on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmanuel Guidry; sons in law, Craig Dupre and David Pitre; grandson, Johnathon Guidry; parents, Leon and Alice Babin.

Emelie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.