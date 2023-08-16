Emile B. Quick

Emile B. Quick, 80, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on  August 7, 2023.


 

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Vision Christian Center, Bourg, LA  from 9:00 am until  religious services at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Grace Christian Memorial Gardens, Houma, LA

He is survived by his wife, Mazie Quick; daughter, Sonya Quick; sons, Stacy Quick (Jacqueline) and Steven Quick companion (Shantel); brother, Harold Quick (Jan); sisters, Betty Breaux, Harriett Boudreaux (Ronnie), and Bonnie Ordoyne; grandchildren, Danielle Martin, Dana Martin, Jake Quick (Shalise), Bryce Quick companion (Destiny), and Dakota Quick; great-grandchildren, Bella Flores, Jacob Quick, James Quick, Penelope Champagne, Natalie Quick, and Abigail Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile Joseph Quick and Irene B. Quick; son, Sterling Quick; brother, Michael Quick; sisters, Mae Cadiere and Susan Broussard.


 

