Emile Joseph Bourgeois, Jr.

July 3, 1961 – June 6, 2022

Emile “Jay” Bourgeois Jr., 60, a native of Chacahoula, Louisiana and resident of Donner, Louisiana passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Mona Clement Bourgeois; sons, Jamie “Jay” Bourgeois (Ricki), and Toby McDonald (Stephanie); two grandchildren, Collin and Addie McDonald; mother, Dolores Louviere Bourgeois; two brothers, Dale Bourgeois, Sr. (Denise), and Mark Bourgeois (Todd); three sisters, Brenda Sonier (Deanie), Judy Toups (Denny, Sr.), and Emily Benoit (Leroy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emile Joseph Bourgeois, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Francis “Noonie” Fanguy.

Jay was a retired construction consultant with many years of service in the oilfield. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He had many family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 10, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Chacahoula, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. A private burial will be held at a later date.

A special thanks to the staff of Tulane University Hospital, Terrebonne General Hospital, The Oaks of Houma, and Haydel Family Practice.