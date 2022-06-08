Emile Joseph Bourgeois, Jr.

Vincent Richardson
June 8, 2022
Simone Fernandez Dolen
June 8, 2022

July 3, 1961 – June 6, 2022

Emile “Jay” Bourgeois Jr., 60, a native of Chacahoula, Louisiana and resident of Donner, Louisiana passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022.



He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Mona Clement Bourgeois; sons, Jamie “Jay” Bourgeois (Ricki), and Toby McDonald (Stephanie); two grandchildren, Collin and Addie McDonald; mother, Dolores Louviere Bourgeois; two brothers, Dale Bourgeois, Sr. (Denise), and Mark Bourgeois (Todd); three sisters, Brenda Sonier (Deanie), Judy Toups (Denny, Sr.), and Emily Benoit (Leroy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emile Joseph Bourgeois, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Francis “Noonie” Fanguy.

Jay was a retired construction consultant with many years of service in the oilfield. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He had many family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 10, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Chacahoula, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. A private burial will be held at a later date.

A special thanks to the staff of Tulane University Hospital, Terrebonne General Hospital, The Oaks of Houma, and Haydel Family Practice.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

June 8, 2022

Simone Fernandez Dolen

Read more