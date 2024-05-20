Emile Joseph Fanguy

Dorothy D. Knight
May 20, 2024
Cleveland Jerome Parfait
May 20, 2024
Dorothy D. Knight
May 20, 2024
Cleveland Jerome Parfait
May 20, 2024

Emile Joseph Fanguy, 95, a native of Chauvin, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who all loved him dearly.


He was preceded in death by his eight brothers, Allen, Lloyd, Edward Sr., Willard, Edgar Jr., Claude Sr., Guy, and Slydell Fanguy; five sisters, Annie Voisin, Lena Cancienne, Edna Thibodeaux, Ella Bourg, and Thelma Henry; parents, Edgar Sr. and Amanda Naquin Fanguy.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chauvin, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am.The burial will follow in St. Elie Cemetery, Chauvin, Louisana.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heritage Manor of Houma and St. Catherine’s Hospice.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 20, 2024

Nancy Ann Liljenstein Caldwell

Read more