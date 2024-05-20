Emile Joseph Fanguy, 95, a native of Chauvin, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who all loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his eight brothers, Allen, Lloyd, Edward Sr., Willard, Edgar Jr., Claude Sr., Guy, and Slydell Fanguy; five sisters, Annie Voisin, Lena Cancienne, Edna Thibodeaux, Ella Bourg, and Thelma Henry; parents, Edgar Sr. and Amanda Naquin Fanguy.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chauvin, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am.The burial will follow in St. Elie Cemetery, Chauvin, Louisana.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heritage Manor of Houma and St. Catherine’s Hospice.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.