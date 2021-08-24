Emilia Lambas

April 22, 1959 – August 18, 2021

Emilia Ann Lambas, 62, a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on August 18, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 9:00am until the Religious Service at 11:00am at Hope Chapel Church (1305 Highway 55, Montegut, LA 70377).

She is survived by her children, Donna (Abraham) Thornton, Bryan (Sarah) Ferguson, Tiffany Ferguson, Carla (Eray) LeBoeuf, Corey Chambers, and Craig Chambers; brothers, Jesse (Mary Lou) Lambas, Edward “Woody” Lambas, Raymond Lambas Jr., and David Lambas; sisters, Debbie (Johnny) Ferguson and Angel (Jason) Betell; grandchildren, Abrionna, Adam, Athena, Paisley, Emmy, Lindsay, Callie, Hailey, Karlie, Autrey, Charlie, Annabelle, Hunter, Finley, Audrey, Brayden, Jordan, and Zoey.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, James “Jim” Chambers; parents, Raymond Joseph Lambas Sr. and Irene Marie Lirette; brothers, Donald Lambas, Dwayne “Mike” Lambas Sr., Raymond Joseph Lambas Jr.; sister, Donna Lambas; grandparents, Oristile Paul Lombas and Marie Henry, Emile S. Lirette and Lorenza Guise.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.