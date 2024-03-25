Emilie Ann Boudreaux Blanchard, 72, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on March 20, 2024.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Timmy Blanchard; two brothers, Nathan Boudreaux and wife Trisha, and Joseph “Brother” Boudreaux and wife Dee; two sisters, Josephine Boudreaux Rodrigue and husband Mark, and Natalie Boudreaux Robichaux and husband Cary; and numerous nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Joseph “Emile” and Alice T. Boudreaux; sister, Mary B. Belanger; brother in laws, Elgin Lirette Jr. and Carrol “Jose” Dupre; and her in laws, Junius and Leona Blanchard.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff with Hope Hospice, especially Brittany and Alice

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.